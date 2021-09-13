Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

