Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,725 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

