Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $30,463,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

