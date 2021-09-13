Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

