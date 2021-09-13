Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 652,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.