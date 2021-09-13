REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.