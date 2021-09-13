Reviewing Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daimler and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 4 14 0 2.68 Lucid Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daimler currently has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Daimler.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daimler and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.49 $4.14 billion $3.87 21.03 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 7.97% 21.14% 4.74% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daimler beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

