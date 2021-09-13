Reviewing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 3 0 2.13

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

