Reviewing Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A National Beverage 16.21% 43.13% 29.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 National Beverage 1 1 0 0 1.50

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. National Beverage has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.79%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than National Beverage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and National Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Beverage $1.07 billion 4.57 $174.15 million $1.86 28.25

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

National Beverage beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta. The company was founded by Nick A. Caporella in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

