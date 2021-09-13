Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ REVHU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVHU. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $190,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

