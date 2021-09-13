RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.72. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.