Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,560,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

