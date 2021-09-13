Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

