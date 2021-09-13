Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Magellan Health were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 49.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 123.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

