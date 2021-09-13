Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,153 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of GDOT opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.