Rhumbline Advisers Sells 432 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

