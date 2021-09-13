Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,255 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PPD were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PPD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,055 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in PPD by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,211,000 after acquiring an additional 233,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.69 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

