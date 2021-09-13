Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

