Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.