Robert W. Baird Raises Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

