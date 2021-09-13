Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atrion comprises 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned approximately 0.32% of Atrion worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth about $255,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth about $802,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRI traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $771.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $652.85 and a 200 day moving average of $638.71. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $757.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

