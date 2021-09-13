Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. 3,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

