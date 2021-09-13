Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,040. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

