Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CARR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,040. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.
In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
