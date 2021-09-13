Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $857,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

EBAY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,888. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

