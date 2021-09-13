Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 160 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 119,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

