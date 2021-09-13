Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 263 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $66.57. 40,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.