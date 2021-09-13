Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,549 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

