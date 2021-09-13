Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,881,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

