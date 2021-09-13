Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

EVBG stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

