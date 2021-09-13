Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,209 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.87 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

