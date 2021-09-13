Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,715 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 147.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 232,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRO opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

