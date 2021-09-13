Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,847.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,716.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,561.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

