Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

