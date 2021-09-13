Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.41 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

