Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Cut by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 4.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

