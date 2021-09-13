Roth Capital Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $46.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,788 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

