Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

TSE WFG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2000009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 1.70%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

