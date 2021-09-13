Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

