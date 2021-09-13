Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $932.83 million, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

