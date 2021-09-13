Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

