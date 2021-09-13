SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $347.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $186,666.34 and $347.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021269 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,437,047 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

