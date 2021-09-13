Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

SAGE opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

