SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of SB Financial Group worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.20. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

