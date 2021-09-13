Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $867,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $4,763,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

