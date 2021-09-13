ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75). Approximately 72,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 70,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £109.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.