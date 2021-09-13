Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.