Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 2,750 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.77 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

