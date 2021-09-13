Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.29 and its 200 day moving average is $226.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

