Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

