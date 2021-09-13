Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

