Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 117 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $458.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.